Erie SeaWolves to Become 'SnowWolves' for a Day

The Erie SeaWolves will change its name for a day to celebrate Christmas in July and its newest sponsor, the team announced Tuesday.

The Erie SnowWolves will wear custom on-field jerseys and caps during their home game Friday, July 27.

The first 1,000 fans at the game will receive a SnowWolves winter cap from Ariens.

Ariens has signed a new, multi-year Diamond Level Partnership with the baseball team. The company manufactures outdoor power equipment, including snowthrowers and zero-turn lawnmowers.

The company's branding will be located on signs on the left field wall and stadium entry plaza. It will also be featured on a photo station near the stadium entrance that shows Erie's record snowfall during the 2017-18 winter season.

The SeaWolves will open their 24th season Thursday, April 5 at the Reading Fightin Phils. The home opener at UPMC Park is Friday, April 13 against the Altoona Curve.

