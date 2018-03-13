Neighbors Stunned at Fairview Double Murder - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Neighbors Stunned at Fairview Double Murder

Posted: Updated:

State Police are continuing to look for a motive in a double murder in Fairview.

A suspect is in custody charged with killing his wife and step daughter and tying up his granddaughter.

The suspect, 58 year old Regis Brown is now in the Erie County Prison charged with two counts of criminal homicide and other crimes.

Troopers charge Brown with fatally stabbing his step daughter 35 year old Tammy Greenwalt then killing his wife 53 year old Michele Brown.

He was arrested last night.

Police say he confessed.

They say he used a broken pair of scissors and a sledgehammer to commit the murders while the 14 year old granddaughter was tied up inside the house.

Neighbors were clearly stunned.

Jim Pettys said, "It was a shocker. I could not believe something like that could happen in our area because we seldom hear of something like that happening in Fairview. But I guess it can happen anywhere."

Lori Stanley said, "It makes me frightened because I live by myself. So it is frightening for me and I am sure for some of the elderly neighbors I have."

The 14 year old granddaughter is now safe with her biological father, who did not live in the house.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com