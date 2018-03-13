One Dead After Train Hits Vehicle in West Erie

The coroner has been called after a vehicle was hit by a train Tuesday evening in west Erie, according to reports from the scene.

It was reported around 6:05 p.m. at West 16th and Greengarden Ave.

Early reports from the scene indicated a person was unconscious inside a silver car.

Emergency crews arrived to find a woman dead, according to reports. Her age remains unclear.

The eastbound train dragged the car about 200 yards down the tracks from the railroad crossing.

Witnesses told police they saw the car between the gates and said it drove to the track used by the approaching train.

Someone in another car at the railroad crossing caught the crash on video, according to an Erie Police traffic investigator. Police are working to recover video from the train.

The train engineer is reportedly okay.

The road is currently shut down in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Erie News Now for updates as they become available.

