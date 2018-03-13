Tight race in Pennsylvania special election heads to a close - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Tight race in Pennsylvania special election heads to a close

Posted: Updated:
Eric Bradner, CNN -

Republicans are hoping to prevent a Pennsylvania congressional district that Donald Trump won handily from falling into Democratic hands in Tuesday's special election.

RELATED: Track results from the special election for Pennsylvania's open House seat

Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone are in a close race in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, located in the heart of steel country, to replace former GOP Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned after allegedly urging a woman he was having an affair with to have an abortion.

A Monmouth University poll released Monday showed Lamb, a 33-year-old Marine veteran and former prosecutor, with a slight lead among likely voters over the 60-year-old Saccone.

A Lamb win tonight would signal that the GOP is in danger even in districts considered safe for Republicans, raising Democratic hopes of capturing the House and maybe the Senate in November. A Republican loss could lead to more House members retiring rather than running into headwinds in re-election bids. Democrats, meanwhile, would look to replicate Lamb's successes in working-class districts with similar demographics.

Republicans have spent more than $10 million to prevent a defeat in the district, which Trump won in 2016 by 20 percentage points. Trump remains popular in the district -- 51% of likely voters there approve of his job performance while 47% disapprove, the Monmouth poll out Monday showed.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2018/03/13/lead-pa-elections-alex-marquardt-reports-live-jake-tapper.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com