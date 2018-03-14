PennDOT Temporarily Reduces Speed Limit on Erie Area Interstates

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on the following interstates due to the winter weather conditions:

Interstate 90 in Erie County

Interstate 86 in Erie County

Interstate 79 in Erie and Crawford counties

While PennDOT workers have been treating the roads, their goal is to keep roads passable - not completely clear of ice and snow.

