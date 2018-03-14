Mercyhurst University Tolls Carillon, Participates in National School Walkout

Merychurst University employees and students also participated in Wednesday morning's National School Walkout.

They gathered around the Mary Statue on the front of the campus as the university's carillon tolled 17 times - once for each of the 17 lives lost in the Parkland, Florida high school shooting one month ago.

President Michael Victor also joined the participants.

