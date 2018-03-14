Jailed Erie Man Charged in Fatal Overdose Faces Trial

The Erie man charged with facilitating the drug delivery that claimed the life of a young woman will now face trial.

Chester Carr, 28, was ordered to stand trial following his preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon at the Erie County Courthouse.

Carr contacted a 17-year-old girl to take over his drug deliveries while he was in prison, police said.

The girl then delivered drugs to Olivia Askins, 21, of Millcreek, according to police.

She died of an overdoses of cocaine and fentanyl in April 2017.

Both Carr and the teen are charged with drug delivery resulting in death, among other charges.

