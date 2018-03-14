Four Cars Involved in West Erie Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Four Cars Involved in West Erie Crash

Posted: Mar 13, 2018 04:28 PM Updated: Mar 13, 2018 04:28 PM

Three people suffered minor injuries after a crash involving four vehicles in west Erie Tuesday.

It was reported at Liberty St. and Brown Ave. around 1:15 p.m.

A car hit a pick-up truck, which spun around and hit another vehicle, according to reports from the scene. The car that hit the truck also reportedly hit another vehicle.

The crash tied up traffic for nearly a half-hour.

