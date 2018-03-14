Affordable Housing to be Built in East Erie

40 new units of affordable housing will be built in the City of Erie.

The housing will be built on Parade Street between East 19th and 20th Streets.

Tenants must meet financial requirement in order to qualify.

GMA Development Group and Mistick Construction are behind the project.

Citizen Bank's Community Development Group is providing $10 million in financing.

