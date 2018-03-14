Updated Guidelines for Pediatricians Help Detect Depression in Teenagers

One in every five teenagers will experience depression at some point of their adolescence. It often goes undiagnosed and untreated.

"They can suffer and they can have challenges, just like adults do," said Dr. Mandy Fauble, Ph.D., Executive Director for Safe Harbor Behavioral Health of UPMC Hamot.

At the end of February, new guidelines were released by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Mandy Fauble said these guidelines will hopefully bring uniformity when diagnosing young adults with depression or mental illness.

She said changes to look for in your child include drastic changes in sleeping or eating habits, your child asking about death, or other concerning questions, having bad hygiene, isolating or withdrawing themselves.

"We can tell ourselves, 'oh it's just a phase, or it's just a stage.' But the thing is if you notice that something feels off, ask the questions," urged Dr. Fauble.

With the new guidelines, pediatricians are being asked to more carefully screen their patients who are 12 years and over during their annual checkups. Dr. Fauble explains the questions are tailored to learning how many symptoms of depression they are experiencing.

"Many times it's the question around, if a person has thought about self-harm, or they've thought about suicide, or if they have not been able to feel joy or be interested in things," she explained.

Dr. Fauble stresses that learning those answers, is the first step to help. If not a physician, caregivers can see if their teenager responds well to a teacher, coach, a family member or friend who can maybe ask those questions for them.

"Depression is a very, very treatable condition. It responds well to medications, it responds well to therapy, but we can't do those things if we don't know," said Dr. Fauble.

For information on Safe Harbor Behavioral Health: https://www.shbh.org/