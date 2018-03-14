Police Investigate Jamestown Stabbing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Investigate Jamestown Stabbing

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -

Police in Jamestown, Ny are investigating a stabbing.

What we know so far is, a male victim was transported to a local hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the head.
This happened around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday at an apartment building next to Center Ice Laundromat on Lafayette St in Jamestown.
Investigators are still working to learn more.

