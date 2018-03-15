Sheriffs Search for Wanted Suspects

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they are looking for Jameel R. Jackson, 21. He is wanted for a probation violation warrant on the original charge of burglary.

They are also looking for Jesse B. Hawk, 30. He is wanted for a criminal warrant on the charge of criminal trespass/entering a structure.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the two can contact the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.

Any information will be held strictly confidential.