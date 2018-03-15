Sales Manager at Erie Car Dealership Charged for Tampering with Records

The sales manager at an Erie car dealership faces charges for tampering with records.

State Police filed charges against Scott M. Bone, 49, of Erie. They include tampering with public records or information, misapplication of entrusted property and property of government or financial institution, altered plates or documents, and multiple Board of Vehicle Act and Title 75 summary violations.

Bone was a sales manager at Luke's Automotive on West 26th Street when he sold a vehicle and failed to send the state sales tax, registration/title fees and title paperwork to PennDOT within the required amount of time, investigators said. It caused the vehicle owners temporary registration to expire.

He also changed the date on the customer's temporary registration, which made it falsely appear the registration was still valid, according to troopers.

This reportedly happened between Dec. 14, 2017 and March 13, 2018.

