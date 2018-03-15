Man Pleads Guilty, Gets 30-60 Years in Prison for Erie Stabbing Death

An Erie man charged with fatally stabbing another man and setting his body of fire will spend at least 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the crime.

John Poole, 36, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and robbery and was then sentenced to 30 to 60 years behind bars during a court appearance Thursday morning.

He stabbed to death Robert McCarthy, 42, at the victim's East 9th Street apartment in February 2016, police said.

Poole then burned McCarthy's body to cover up the crime, according to investigators.

