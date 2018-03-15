Man Ejected After McKean Township Head-On Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Ejected After McKean Township Head-On Crash

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in McKean Township.

It was reported in the 8200 block of Edinboro Road around 11:21 a.m.

One man was ejected from his car while the other had to be cut out from his vehicle. Both suffered severe injuries.

The cars ended up in deep snow and suffered heavy damage.

The crash has shut down part of the road.

State Police are asking witnesses who were in the area at the time of the crash to call the Lawrence Park barracks at 814-898-1641.

