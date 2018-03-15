PennDOT Outlines Road and Bridge Projects for 2018

PennDOT has a big year of road and bridge construction planned, with a lot of work slated to begin a bit later than expected because of all the snow this month.

District Executive Bill Petit today outlining the scope of the work.

He said the state will spend about $188 million on 75 projects in Erie, Crawford, Warren, Venango, Forest and Mercer Counties.

The big projects include paving a 10 mile section of Interstate 79 in McKean and Franklin Townships.

Crews will also be working to build a roundabout on Millfair Road at Route 5.

Last year, PennDOT built two new bridges over railroad tracks on Millfair.

And crews this season will finish the biggest project in the region, improvements along Interchange Road near I-79 and the Millcreek Mall.

The work is designed to improve traffic flow.

PennDOT District Executive Bill Petit said, "So we have a rebuilt the Walnut Creek bridge. It is going to be a four lane bridge when it is complete. We're expanding the bridge at I-79 as well. So we have got a lot of improvements in a very short corridor."

PennDOT plans to repave about 160 miles of roads and replace or repair 49 bridges this year.