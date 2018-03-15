Man Arrested in Jamestown for Trying to Stash Meth in Taxi

Jamestown, New York police have arrested a man after catching him trying to stash meth in a taxi.

A police officer reported seeing Jeremy Gross, 36, leave a home on Delaware Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Gross had a valid order of protection to stay away from the address, police said.

Gross left a taxi, which was then pulled over for a traffic violation, according to investigators.

That's when police said they found Gross trying to dispose of crystal meth inside the vehicle.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment.

