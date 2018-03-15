Man Arrested in Jamestown for Trying to Stash Meth in Taxi - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Arrested in Jamestown for Trying to Stash Meth in Taxi

Posted: Updated:

Jamestown, New York police have arrested a man after catching him trying to stash meth in a taxi.

A police officer reported seeing Jeremy Gross, 36, leave a home on Delaware Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Gross had a valid order of protection to stay away from the address, police said.

Gross left a taxi, which was then pulled over for a traffic violation, according to investigators.

That's when police said they found Gross trying to dispose of crystal meth inside the vehicle. 

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com