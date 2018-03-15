McBride Viaduct Supporters Share Thoughts After Trip to State Capitol, Despite Erie Mayor's Stance

The fight to keep the McBride Viaduct as a standing structure in East Erie is far from over in the minds of members and activists behind the group Erie CPR. They traveled to Harrisburg this week, and are sharing their thoughts on making the several hour trip.

A bus full people from Erie went to the rotunda of the state capitol where some CPR members made a presentation. Their goal was to create awareness about the near-80 year old bridge. It follows an article about the bridge, featured in the New York Times, with the by-line: One city block is a trek of disrespect.

Erie's new mayor says he has ways of helping the East side, but wants the bridge torn down because saving it is a waste of money.

Meanwhile, Erie CPR members want a public hearing to lay out their side of why the bridge should stay in East Erie, and be turned into a pedestrian walkway.

Viaduct Supporter Abdullah Washington, says, "Conversation in a democratic way. If its going to be continually shut down, then we need to do the things that will reach out and get further attention to the very real needs of these children who are just trying to largely get to school."

Erie Mayor Joe Schember, says, "You know, that group in 2014, had the opportunity to form a 501c3. They were told in detail what they wanted to do if they wanted to take over the bridge and save it. I supported that idea. They never did anything along that line, so at that point we're still on a course to take it down."

Erie CPR members say they will continue their weekly meetings. The next one is Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in the basement of Saint Ann's Church in East Erie.

