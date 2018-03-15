Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Unveils Plans for School Safety Task Force

Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolf was joined by the State Auditor General to announce the creation of a school safety task force. It brings together government officials, statewide education organizations, law enforcement, community members, school officials, teachers, parents, and students, to talk to about ways to improve school safety and security.

The task force will hold regional meetings throughout the state over the next few months. Among the areas the program will focus on are stronger state requirements for active shooter trainings and other security, information sharing among schools and law enforcement, health care providers, and human services programs.


