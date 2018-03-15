Networking Night at Miller Brothers Staffing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Networking Night at Miller Brothers Staffing

ERIE, Pa. -

Members of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership had the chance to network with others. 

It's all part of their monthly business after hours networking event.
This month, 200-300 people came out to Miller Brothers Staffing to learn more about the services they have to offer.

Each month, a different company that's part of the Erie Chambers hosts the networking event.
Anyone who'd like to learn more about the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, or on Miller Brothers Staffing, can call the Erie Chambers offices.

