Approved LERTA program in Albion could boost business, and popul - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Approved LERTA program in Albion could boost business, and population

Posted: Updated:

A program aimed at revitalizing business and population in the City of Albion received the green light.

Last Thursday, members from Albion Borough board voted to pass a motion to incorporate a five-year Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, or "LERTA" program.

The program offers a 100% tax break in its first year for any sort of construction or qualified improvement.
          

  The hope is to spark new businesses and attract more families to the area.
           
Owner of Reed’s Pizza and Subs, Jason Reed has kids in the school district and runs his Albion pizza shop almost completely by himself.

He says a population, and business boom would give the town, and his business, a much-needed boost.

“Yeah, for sure, definitely, anything that benefits the younger generation, and encourages businesses to come into town.” Reed said “It’s definitely going to make the town bloom or be better. I'd like to see that happen, it would help my business I’m sure. Along with all the other businesses in Albion, I'm sure it would help them a bunch.”

A property owner would only pay a portion of property taxes to the borough, which would decrease by 20 %.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com