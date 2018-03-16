Approved LERTA program in Albion could boost business, and population

A program aimed at revitalizing business and population in the City of Albion received the green light.

Last Thursday, members from Albion Borough board voted to pass a motion to incorporate a five-year Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, or "LERTA" program.

The program offers a 100% tax break in its first year for any sort of construction or qualified improvement.



The hope is to spark new businesses and attract more families to the area.



Owner of Reed’s Pizza and Subs, Jason Reed has kids in the school district and runs his Albion pizza shop almost completely by himself.



He says a population, and business boom would give the town, and his business, a much-needed boost.

“Yeah, for sure, definitely, anything that benefits the younger generation, and encourages businesses to come into town.” Reed said “It’s definitely going to make the town bloom or be better. I'd like to see that happen, it would help my business I’m sure. Along with all the other businesses in Albion, I'm sure it would help them a bunch.”

A property owner would only pay a portion of property taxes to the borough, which would decrease by 20 %.