Driver Killed in Crash with Snow Plow in Crawford County

The driver of a Jeep was killed in a crash involving a snow plow in Crawford County Thursday night.

It happened on Route 27 west of Beuchat Road near Frenchtown before 10 p.m.

A Jeep Cherokee was driving west toward Meadville when it collided with a state plow truck heading east toward Titusville, according to troopers at the scene. The crash crushed the passenger side of the Jeep and killed the male driver, who was the only person inside.

The driver of the snow plow was taken to Meadville Medical Center to be checked out.

There is a hill and curve in the road where the crash happened. It was also snowy at the time.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family, the coroner said.

