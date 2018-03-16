Driver Killed in Crash with Snow Plow in Crawford County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Driver Killed in Crash with Snow Plow in Crawford County

Posted: Updated:

The driver of a Jeep was killed in a crash involving a snow plow in Crawford County Thursday night.

It happened on Route 27 west of Beuchat Road near Frenchtown before 10 p.m.

A Jeep Cherokee was driving west toward Meadville when it collided with a state plow truck heading east toward Titusville, according to troopers at the scene. The crash crushed the passenger side of the Jeep and killed the male driver, who was the only person inside.

The driver of the snow plow was taken to Meadville Medical Center to be checked out.

There is a hill and curve in the road where the crash happened. It was also snowy at the time.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family, the coroner said.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com