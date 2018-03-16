Rick Filippi Officially Running for State Representative

Rick Filippi has officially announced his candidacy for state representative in the second legislative district.

Filippi made the announcement Thursday at the former Hector's Restaurant at 18th and Liberty.

Many political leaders of the past launched their election bids at the spot.

Filippi is a democrat and former Erie mayor and city councilman.

He said he will be a voice for the second district on issues such as funding public education.

Filippi said he believes legislators should not get paid if they do not pass a state budget on time.

He said he also wants to be part of Erie's return to prosperity.

"i just think that Erie hit the bottom at one point, and that there's only one way to go, and that's to rise," said Filippi. "I really believe that we're doing that."

The second district covers most of Erie's west side, along with Summit Township and the Belle Valley section of Millcreek Township.

