State Rep. Files for PFA Order Against Former Boyfriend, Current - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Rep. Files for PFA Order Against Former Boyfriend, Current Rep. Nick Miccarelli

Posted: Updated:

State Rep. Tarah Toohil is filing for a protection from abuse (PFA) order against her former boyfriend and current State Rep. Nick Miccarelli.

Toohil arrived Thursday at Luzerne County Court with her attorneys.

She claims Miccarelli has harassed and stalked her since they broke off their relationship in 2012.

She said he put a gun to her head and threatened to kill both her and himself.

Miccarelli, who is from Delaware County, denies the allegations.

He arrived at court with his lawyer.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com