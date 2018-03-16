State Rep. Files for PFA Order Against Former Boyfriend, Current Rep. Nick Miccarelli

State Rep. Tarah Toohil is filing for a protection from abuse (PFA) order against her former boyfriend and current State Rep. Nick Miccarelli.

Toohil arrived Thursday at Luzerne County Court with her attorneys.

She claims Miccarelli has harassed and stalked her since they broke off their relationship in 2012.

She said he put a gun to her head and threatened to kill both her and himself.

Miccarelli, who is from Delaware County, denies the allegations.

He arrived at court with his lawyer.

