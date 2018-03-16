More Than $52,000 Awarded to Non-Profits from Shuster Endowment - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

More Than $52,000 Awarded to Non-Profits from Shuster Endowment

Posted: Updated:

More than $52,000 was awarded Thursday to 13 non-profits in the Erie area.

The Erie Community Foundation presented the 2018 Grants as part of its annual Shuster Day at Gannon University.

Warren Radio founder William Schuster started the endowment to benefit his favorite organizations.

The Erie Art Museum, Playhouse, Zoo, Sight Center of NWPA and United Way of Erie County each received several thousand dollars to support their missions.

The endowment was established 20 years ago.

