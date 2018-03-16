Scientists Step Closer to Answer Behind Misery Bay Mystery

A team of scientists set out to uncover a mystery in Misery Bay about four weeks ago.

They were searching for shipwrecks they believed could be from the early 1800s.

The team benefited from the thick ice cover and used land based instruments to see objects at the bottom of the bay.

Once they found some potential pieces of debris, they sent in a dive team to get a closer look.

One of those divers showed Erie News Now Thursday what they found.

It turns out years of accumulated silt and dirt covered up the objects.

The team could not quite see what they saw on the scientific instruments with the naked eye, but the divers did solve one piece in this mystery.

"There is no conclusive finds," said Jeremy Bannister, archaeological ice diver. "There was a man-made structure. We can't speak to what it is, but there was something that was wooden and carved by man."

The team from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Sea Grant will soon hold a conference call with state officials. From there, they hope to continue to try and solve the Misery Bay mystery.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.