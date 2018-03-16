Animal Abuse Registry Proposed in Chautauqua County

The Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello is proposing the creation of an animal abuse registry.

The idea will be discussed at the county legislature's public safety committee meeting next week.

It was inspired after a neglected dog named Mia was rescued from a fire at a Jamestown home in November.

The law would create an online registry that would include the name of any county resident who has been convicted of animal abuse crimes.

It would prevent animal abuse offenders from adopting, purchasing or obtaining animals from any animal shelter or pet seller.

"We want this to be a tool for the people in our community to be able to basically call out those people and be able to identify them," said Borrello.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office would create and maintain the registry.

Offenders would be listed on the registry for 15 years.

