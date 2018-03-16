Black Monk Brewery Opens in Millcreek Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Black Monk Brewery Opens in Millcreek Township

Black Monk Brewery has opened its doors in Millcreek Township.

It is located across the street from the Harley Davidson Store at 3721 West 12th Street.

The brewery said it strives to make the best Belgian-style craft beer and more.

"We specialize in Belgium beers but also feature American, English and German beers," said Tom Morris, Black Monk Brewery.

It will also feature a rotating lineup of food trucks and is dog friendly.

Black Monk Brewery is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 2-10 p.m. and Sunday 2-8 p.m.

