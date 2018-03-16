Erie Boys and Girls Club Hosts Contest to Kiss a Pig - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Boys and Girls Club Hosts Contest to Kiss a Pig

Community leaders are raising money to kiss a pig.

The Erie Boys and Girls Club kick off its annual Kiss a Pig contest.

Everyone involved got a chance to meet Tardis, the pot-bellied pig who is anxiously waiting for a smooch.

Over the next three months, a group of community leaders will raise as much money as possible for the club.

The top three winners will get to kiss Tardis at a June dinner.

Last year's competition raised $127,000. The club hopes to raise $150,000 this year.

