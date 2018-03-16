Double Murder Suspect Possibly Connected to Other Homicide Cases

Erie News Now learned that the man charged in a double murder is being looked at as a person of interest in some other murder cases.

According to search warrants filed by State Police, Regis Brown, 58, is a so-called person of interest in two other murders. There's no word on when or where those crimes allegedly happened.

As Erie News Now's been reporting, police say Brown killed his wife Michelle, 53 and his step daughter Tammy Greenawalt, 35, in the family's Fairview home last Friday.Their bodies weren't discovered until Monday.

Those search warrants obtained by Erie News Now also reveal that police believe Brown kept his 14-year old step-daughter tied up in a bedroom for most of the weekend, untying her briefly on Saturday so she could get something to eat.

She was also able to somehow get out and go to school Monday morning.

The girl later told police she saw and heard those attacks on her mother and grandmother as they were happening.

Those State Police filings also details Brown's lengthy criminal history, including a couple stretches in state prison, and a DUI case that's still working its way through court. He also reportedly legally changed his name from Rex Knight back in the 1980's.

Brown remains jailed on a list of charges, including two counts of first degree murder.