Washington Weighs in on Pennsylvania 18th District Special Election

Washington is weighing in on what the race in Pennsylvania’s 18th congressional district could mean for the 2018 midterms.

The key to all of this is power: Six seats could swing from red to blue this year in Pennsylvania. If the Democrats win those, they could win back control of the House.

In D.C., many experts say what happens in Tuesday's special election may be a preview of what’s to come.

The resignation of Congressman Tim Murphy created a tight competition to represent this western Pennsylvania district.

President Trump overwhelmingly won the district in 2016, but democratic candidate Conor Lamb is neck-and-neck with republican candidate Rick Saccone in the latest polls.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) said with Trumps’ support, Saccone doesn’t have anything to worry about.

“I want somebody that will continue to be on the President’s team to make America great again," said Rep. Kelly. "There’s only one candidate that will do that and that’s Rick Saccone.”

But experts at the left-leaning Center for American Progress Action Fund said if Lamb can pull off a win, that’s a great sign for Democrats heading into November.

“It might be a good foreshadowing of what we might see in November, if in fact a pretty solidly Republican district flips over to a Democrat,” said Miguel Rodriguez, Center for American Progress Action Fund.

Win or lose, both these candidates will likely run again this year and could both end up in Congress because this race is simply to close out Murphy’s term.

A new set of political boundaries are set to take effect for November’s election. Saccone and Lamb would be running to represent different districts.

Election experts said winning Tuesday would give a candidate a significant boost for the next race.

