Lieutenant Governor Candidate Campaigns in Erie

The running mate of Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner made a stop in Erie today.

Jeff Bartos is one of five Republican candidates for lieutenant governor.

While most candidates for the job run on their own. Bartos says he is happy to be running with Scott Wagner, a well known state senator who has been campaigning for more than a year.

Bartos says they both think economic growth is the key to Pennsylvania's future.

He said, "We need to embrace our businesses that are here in Pennsylvania and cut the burdens of regulations and cut the red tape that is keeping them from hiring and growing. But also we need to attract new businesses here."

Bartos is a real estate executive from Montgomery County.

He has never run for political office.