Millcreek Police Continue Grazioli Murder Investigation

Millcreek Police are still investigating last week's murder at a home in Whispering Woods.

Forty four year old John Grazioli remains jailed without bond, charged with the shooting death of his wife Amanda.

He was arrested after confessing to the murder to a priest at the rectory of Saint Peter Cathedral in downtown Erie.

Today, detectives were scheduled to meet with a prosecutor from the Erie County District Attorney's office to review the case and their progress of their investigation.

Police have said they are still conducting interviews and waiting for experts to examine items they have seized including the cell phones of both the victim and defendant, and the handgun found in Grazioli's coat when he surrendered.

The funeral service for Amanda Grazioli is scheduled for tomorrow in her hometown of Altoona.