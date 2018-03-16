Judge: Man Sentenced in 'Largest Financial Fraud Case' During Time on Bench

A man has been sentenced in what a U.S. District Judge called "the largest financial fraud case the Court had presided over in more than thirty years on the bench," the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.

Judge David Cercone sentenced Abiodun Bakre, formerly of Ozone Park, New York, to serve 7 years, 3 months in jail and three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He was in the country illegally when he committed the crimes.

The fraud involved more than $69 million in attempted losses with more than $20 million in fraudulent tax refunds sent out by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), according to the court. More than 11,000 people were reportedly victims.

Bakre used stolen identities to open bank accounts to deposit fraudulently obtained federal tax refunds, according to information presented to the court. Investigators said they searched Bakre's residence and found multiple ledgers, which contained hundreds of stolen identities and numerous false identification documents that were used.

The FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation assisted with the case.

