Domestic Assault Victim Frustrated Over Court Experience

It was not a very Merry Christmastime last year for Katrina. She had broken up with her boyfriend of five years. They are the parents of a four year old son. When the ex-boyfriend found out she went out with another man, he stormed into her house.

"He started saying that he was going to find out who the guy was and kill him, and that I was always going to be his. I'm his, and I'm always going to be his," she said.

Then, in front of their young son, the ranting was replaced by violence.

"He grabbed me and threw me into the doorway of our son's bedroom. My arm hit the doorknob and I had a huge bruise on my arm. My head hit the floor so hard my glasses flew off," Katrina said.

The man proceeded to hit Katrina on the head several times before he stopped.

"He just stood over me screaming and I've never seen anybody with a look like that in their eyes. I was terrified. All I kept thinking was he was going to kill me," she said.

The boyfriend was arrested and placed in jail. He agreed to a plea deal early this month. He was given the standard sentence for Simple Assault..four months to a year in jail. He will be released next month after being credited for time served after his arrest.



Katrina says she does not remember agreeing to the plea , and she believes her Victim Impact Statement, written to the judge, was never read. She believes the sentence was too lenient, and is not a punishment that would lead any other scared women to step forward.

"I just feel like women don't get the justice that they should in these situations," she said. "There's people that have abused animals that get more. I love animals..but."

Paul Lukach, Executive Director of the Crime Victim Center of Erie County, agrees that the legal system can be frustrating. He says his office can continue to work with victims like Katrina, even after court cases are closed.

"Justice doesn't always go the way we want it to. But we try to prepare victims to come to us for services in any account of what may happen, and help them with all these scenarios about what might happen," Lukach said.

Lukach says there is a Pennsylvania Bill of Rights for crime victims, which includes having an Victim Impact Statement presented in court.