Erie Pub Says Weeks of Planning Are Done for St. Pat's Festivities

Those planning to get up and celebrate Saint Patrick's Day early, will have the chance to, at several spots in Erie's Downtown. It's expected to be even busier this year, now that the holiday falls on a Saturday.

Things get underway at 7:00 AM at Molly Brannigan's. Kegs and Eggs will be served from 8 to 11:30AM.

We're told they are pretty well set with beer deliveries, jello shots and prize packages for the festivities. The first of two bands start at 11:30 AM with a DJ following at 4 PM. The Saint Patrick's Day planning at Molly Brannigan's started four weeks ago.







