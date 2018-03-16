Some Charges Dropped Against Erie County Man in Penn State Frate - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Some Charges Dropped Against Erie County Man in Penn State Fraternity Pledge Death

Posted: Updated:

Central Pennsylvania prosecutors have decided to withdraw some of the charges against an Erie County man charged in the Penn State fraternity hazing death case.

Joseph Sala, 19, of Erie, no longer faces felony aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter charges.

Involuntary manslaughter is still being pursued for five other fraternity members.

It's connected to the death of fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza in February 2017 after a night of drinking at a fraternity party.

Sala still faces lesser charges, including 14 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Parker Yochim, 20, of Waterford, still faces the same 14 counts of reckless endangerment.

Joshua Kurczewski, 19, of Erie, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The whole case is scheduled to return to court next Thursday.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com