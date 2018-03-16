Some Charges Dropped Against Erie County Man in Penn State Fraternity Pledge Death

Central Pennsylvania prosecutors have decided to withdraw some of the charges against an Erie County man charged in the Penn State fraternity hazing death case.

Joseph Sala, 19, of Erie, no longer faces felony aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter charges.

Involuntary manslaughter is still being pursued for five other fraternity members.

It's connected to the death of fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza in February 2017 after a night of drinking at a fraternity party.

Sala still faces lesser charges, including 14 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Parker Yochim, 20, of Waterford, still faces the same 14 counts of reckless endangerment.

Joshua Kurczewski, 19, of Erie, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The whole case is scheduled to return to court next Thursday.

