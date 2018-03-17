Climate Change Impacts Ingredients Used in Beer

Recent data shows that some of the main ingredients used to make beer are under stress due to extreme weather and climate change. That's hops, barely and water.

99 percent of American hops come from the Pacific Northwest.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows long-term trends of increasing rainfall and decreasing snow pack in this region.

More ground minerals are getting into hop crops, which could affect taste and cost.

The struggle of barely crops is more evident due to extreme heat and drought. Montana farmers planted 23 percent less barely in 2017 than the previous year

Erie Ale Works uses barely that is imported from the region at risk. It said there is no immediate threat, but the trends may mean trouble.

"If these producers are continually decreasing their crop output, it's going to come down the line," said Jeff McCullor of Erie Ale Works. "Our cost of beer is going to go up."

The Brewerie at Union Station said it has seen a 2-3 percent increase in barely price. That's also attributed to more demand from the booming craft beer industry.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.