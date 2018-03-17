Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Erie Breweries - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Erie Breweries

Posted: Updated:

You can celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Erie's breweries with the help of the Lake Erie Ale Trial.

The Erie brew bus will run from noon to 8 p.m. between the Brewerie at Union Station, Lavery Brewing Company, Erie Ale Works and Voodoo Brewery Erie.

The free shuttle leaves and returns every half-hour from the Brewerie.

"It's a free ride and great craft beer. Good times and you can get around safely," said Chris Sirianni, the Brewerie at Union Station.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com