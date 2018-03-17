Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Erie Breweries

You can celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Erie's breweries with the help of the Lake Erie Ale Trial.

The Erie brew bus will run from noon to 8 p.m. between the Brewerie at Union Station, Lavery Brewing Company, Erie Ale Works and Voodoo Brewery Erie.

The free shuttle leaves and returns every half-hour from the Brewerie.

"It's a free ride and great craft beer. Good times and you can get around safely," said Chris Sirianni, the Brewerie at Union Station.

