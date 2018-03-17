Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump are separating

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump are separating, they announced in a joint statement Thursday.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement said. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

The New York Post's Page Six and the New York Daily News reported earlier Thursday that President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law had filed for divorce in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

The White House declined to comment on the reports and referred questions to the Trump Organization.

The two met in 2003 when Donald Trump introduced them at a fashion show, and were married in 2005, The New York Times reported in 2006.

Though she primarily remains out of the public eye, Vanessa Trump was recently in the news when she opened a letter containing a suspicious substance last month, which the New York Police Department ultimately deemed harmless.