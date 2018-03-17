River Turned Green in Jamestown for St. Patrick's Day

The Chadakoin River in Jamestown, New York was turned green Saturday morning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

A leprechaun even helped.

Jamestown's annual tradition started in the early 2000s. It slowly phased out.

A parade was not part of this year's celebration because of the South Main Street bridge construction.

The Jamestown Community Chamber of Commerce hosted the event. It plans to continue the celebration next year.

