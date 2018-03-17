Hundreds Attend 15th Annual Maple Taste and Tour Weekend

Northwestern Pennsylvania is one of the few areas in the entire world able to produce maple syrup, because it is near one of the Great Lakes.

"The Great Lakes makes an environment that is conducive to the warm days, cold nights, and that makes the sap go up and down the tree and we can collect it each time it goes up," explained Bob Boylan, owner of Boylan Farms in Crossingville.

A spiderweb of tubes covers the maple trees on the Boylan Farms property. Boylan joined the maple syrup business six years ago, after attending a few of the Maple Taste and Tour weekends.

With help of his wife Bonnie, kids and grand kids, they produce about five-to-six hundred gallons of syrup a year, through their 1,600 taps. Because of their equipment, they are able to produce about 25 gallons of syrup per hour. The syrup is then sold locally, and across the world.

Boylan does not believe they will make as much as normal this year, he said the weather made this a rough year for the maple syrup business.

"The sap's not running good, we're probably only got 30% of where we should be this time of year," he said.

At the store, you may see some products that say pure maple syrup. When you tap on the tree you are able to extract the natural sugars that have nutritional values.

"There are a lot of minerals in maple syrup, that you don't get other sweeteners, so it's very good for you," explained Boylan.

Julie Cox has known the Boylans for many years, but has never made it to the weekend tours until this year.

"It's very interesting, the whole process, like how much sap it actually takes to make a gallon of syrup," said Cox, of Crossingville.

Over the weekend alone, the Boylans expect about 600 people.

Despite the rough weather year for maple syrup, Boylan does believe it is growing in this region.

"People are coming pretty far actually to get the products, and they enjoy the tour, so I think there is a growing interest in maple products," said Boylan.

The event continues Sunday, March 18th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For information on the 17 sugar houses hosting tours this weekend: http://pamaple.org/event/13th-annual-maple-taste-tour-weekend/