Cochranton family safe after fire rips through home

The Cochranton Fire Department responded to house fire on snake road this morning.

Upon arrival, crew members reported a working fire on the first and second floors.

Fire chief Scott Schell told Erie News Now tonight, the fire started near a wall and a wood burning stove. The second floor and the attic suffered extensive damage.

Family members were home at the time and got out safely.   Six other companies also responded to the blaze.

