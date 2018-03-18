Man Dead, Woman in Custody in Erie Early Morning Homicide

Erie Police are investigating a homicide that has left a man dead early Sunday morning.

It happened at 1019 East Ave. around 2:16 a.m.

A 44-year-old man was found dead at the home, according to police.

A 44-year-old female is in custody. Police said she is expected to be arraigned on charges sometime Sunday.

Police have not released the cause of death.

