Woman Charged with Assault After Boyfriend Found Dead in East Er - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Charged with Assault After Boyfriend Found Dead in East Erie Apartment

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police have charged Windi Thomas, 44, with aggravated assault Sunday after she told police she assaulted her boyfriend, who was found dead.

Officers were called to the apartment at 1019 East Ave. around 2:16 a.m. Sunday

A woman who was hysterical called 9-1-1 and said she killed her boyfriend, according to police.

A 44-year-old man was found dead at the apartment, police said.

Police said there was a domestic. No one else was inside at the time.

Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide and said further charges are pending an autopsy.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook will perform the autopsy Monday at 11 a.m.

