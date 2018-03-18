Erie Otters Pack Bags For Summer

After a 6-4 win over the Guelph Storm Saturday, the Erie Otters packed up their gear and headed for their summer homes as they concluded the 2017-18 season.

All players met with coaches and management staff and discussed off-season plans for helping prepare for when the team returns for training camp in August. Many of the Otters feel that despite the record not being where they wanted it to be this season, the right group is in place as they head into next year.

"I think we have a good group and I think we're head in the right direction," said Otters forward Hayden Fowler. "Showing off what we could do last night, that goes into next year and what we're going to bring."

Erie loses just three players next in forwards Patrick Fellows and Troy Lajeunesse and defenseman Owen Headrick, all of whom were overage players this year.

Otherwise, all players as of now are expected to return for next season. One area that was left in question after last season's departures was the center group. This year though, Otters head coach Chris Hartsburg believes that group is well set for the years moving forward.

"Hayden Fowler is going to be a centerman," said Hartsburg. "He's a centerman and I think he's better at the center position. I think we found a role for Stephane Patry in the middle. I think he's a guy that can play the position as well, Alex Gritz and then you know really reserve that fourth line role to maybe a young guy. If we run as those three guys as our centerman then I'm really comfortable with that."

Another area the Otters hope to see more out of next season is the goaltender position. Both Anand Oberoi and Daniel Murphy are slotted to return as the goalies in Erie, but general manager Dave Brown says he expects more from the tandem.

"I think our goaltending situation is okay for right now," said Brown. "Both guys need to work and continue to get better over the course of the summertime and learn."

The defense finished the year with just five members of the unit, after seeing Luke Beamish and Ryan Martin end the year with injuries. Even with the lack of depth and experience, the group feels confident to produce at a higher level next year.

"I think everyone needs to just buy in and we'll be fine," said Otters defenseman Jack Duff.

"We got a lot of speed and a bit of skill, so it's going to be an exciting d-core to watch," said Otters defenseman Aidan Timmermans.

The Otters now await the 2018 OHL Priority Draft which takes place April 7th. Erie currently holds the number four overall pick and for management, they will be open to adding in all areas.

"We're going to take the best player," said Brown. "I think that whether that be a forward or a defenseman or a goalie, I mean we still have needs as a team and as an organization, the only way to win a championship is to make sure that we're constantly getting better. I think that's something through the draft we're going to continue to work on."