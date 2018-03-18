Newly-renovated Girl Scout center provides new opportunities for - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Newly-renovated Girl Scout center provides new opportunities for scouts

Posted: Updated:

Today, some local girl scouts celebrated the opening of a newly-renovated indoor camping space.

The new center, in Edinboro, features a large room for scout troops to practice their outdoor camping skills.

From roasting marshmallows, to tying knots, and learning about personal safety.

The room has plenty of floor space for troops to spend the night, as well as a tent mock-up, complete with its own campfire.

Outside the room, the center added a gallery, displaying the long uniform history of the scouts.

They also placed a display of some classic scout memorabilia nearby.

The added features were put in to help reinforce a sense of pride among scouts.

"So, the reason behind doing all of this was just to give girls a place where they can begin their outdoor progression.” Public Relations, and Marketing Associate for the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Stefanie Marshall said “A place where they feel like they can go outside, and have a campfire, but at the same time, still be able to sleep indoors. And still kind of get that camping experience."

The new outdoor room can be rented out by any Girl Scout group, even troops not from the area.

