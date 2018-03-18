Erie Youth Athletics nearing inaugural baseball and softball sea - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Youth Athletics nearing inaugural baseball and softball seasons

We have an update on an Erie man who has dedicated his time to bringing back an organized youth baseball and softball league to the City of Erie.

This afternoon, Erie Youth Sports President, Russell McGranor met with fellow area league baseball presidents to discuss inter league play when the season opens up.

Last year, we brought you McGranor’s story as he was attempting to form the league.

Over the last several months, he's formed a board, and has started open workouts for players to test their skills.

And if the snow can clear up in time, McGranor hopes to start the season at the end of April.

He's drawing close to achieving his goal, something that has been well-worth the hard work.

"I gotta be honest, it's been an amazing ride.” McGranor said “We've made some great contacts, and relationships within our city. We've gotten a great amount of support from city officials."

The cut off for registration is March 31st, McGranor says league fees are roughly $90 upfront, but most can be made back through the league’s partnership with the Erie SeaWolves.

The league’s open gym workouts are held on Monday nights at Harding Elementary School.

For more information on registration, as well as keeping up with league news, visit their website, and their Facebook page.

