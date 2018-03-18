Teams Compete in 2018 Special Olympics Western Pennsylvania Bowl - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Teams Compete in 2018 Special Olympics Western Pennsylvania Bowling Sectional

Posted: Mar 17, 2018 10:19 PM Updated: Mar 17, 2018 10:19 PM

West Way Lanes in Girard hosted the 2018 Special Olympics Western Pennsylvania bowling sectional Saturday.

The sectional is a qualifying event for the 2018 summer games at Penn State University.

Teams from Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Jefferson, Elk, Cameron, Lawrence, McKean, Venango and Forest counties make up the field of 300 bowlers. 

"Our athletes love to compete," said Jessica Kury, special events manager. "I think they enjoy competing even more than dancing, and that's saying a lot. They love to dance. They love this competition. That's exactly what they are here for; it brings joy."

"Any chance we have to really interact with the community, not only in a positive light but a way to give, it's certainly and honor," said Erie County Detective Mike Nawrockyj. "I think that every police officer would aspire to be a part of it."

