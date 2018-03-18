McDowell Debate team claims two state titles in tournament

This weekend, the McDowell Speech and Debate team competed in the Pennsylvania High School Speech League State Championship Tournament at Bloomsburg University.

The tournament brought together over 100 high schools, more than 600 competitors and over 150 judges.

McDowell senior Zach Lewis won the state championship in the Lincoln Douglas debate. Shane Karnes finished third in the same event

Fellow Trojan, Zain Lasso finished third in the Senate debate.

Perhaps the top performance of the weekend was turned in by McDowell freshman Sophia Diplacido, who won the state championship in Prose Reading.



These are McDowell High school's 13th and 14th state championships.

